Barbara Black

August 28, 1934 — August 21, 2020

Barbara Jeanne Black of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.

Barbara was born in Encino, California, on Aug. 28, 1934. Barbara graduated from Van Nuys High School and attended the Sawyer School of Business. She worked in advertising and marketing consulting for a number of years, owned a motel in Lake Tahoe that was frequented by many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and enjoyed traveling and experiencing new and interesting cultures and food.

Barbara spent her later years in Montrose, where she enjoyed spending time with friends and volunteering.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Victoria Weindel; her two grandchildren, Emily Garlock and Jonathan Weindel (Erin Weindel), and great-grandchildren Greyson and Rowan.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

