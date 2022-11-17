OBITUARY: Barbara L. 'Ludene' Smith

Barbara L. ‘Ludene’ Smith

Barbara L. Smith “Ludene,” age 83, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?