OBITUARY: Barbara L. 'Ludene' Smith

Barbara L. Smith “Ludene,” age 83, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
She was surrounded by her six children: Dean A. Smith, Valerie Dianne Pulsipher, Susan Haschen, Glenn D. Smith, Robert D. Smith and Lisa D. Manley. Ludene was born in Ouray Colorado to Elsie Iola and Harry Lee Riley. Ludene is survived by one sister, Nancy Mingus and two brothers, Freddie Riley and John Jones.
Ludene grew up in Ouray, Colorado, where she married Glenn Allen Smith, “Dutch” (deceased). They lived briefly in Crested Butte before moving to Urvan, Colorado, then on to Grand Junction. At retirement Dutch and Ludene moved to Montrose.
Ludene was an accomplished seamstress, but her passion was quilting. She was a member of the Black Canyon Quilt Club along with other quilting organizations. She received multiple ribbons and awards for her quilts and quilting ability.
Ludene is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Crippen Funeral Home chapel at 11 a.m. Nov. 25.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
