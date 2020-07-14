Barbara Lee Nichols
Barbara Lee Nichols passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital on May 29, 2020, at the age of 77, from respiratory failure.
Barbara was born in Dodge City, Kansas, to Lee and Lois (Engler) Haynes. She moved to Montrose in 1978. She worked for the City of Montrose for 26 years. She worked in Community Development. She was on one of the projects making Montrose “The All-American City of 2013.” She also worked as administrative secretary.
She is survived by David LaRue of the family home. They were together 35 years. She is also survived by her brother, Wesley Haynes (LaRisa) of Hotchkiss; Wes’ son, Wesley Jr. of Texas; her daughter, Mary (Nichols) Yabara and her daughter, Bianca of Olympia, Washington; and her son Timothy Haynes’ daughter, Corina of Germany.
Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Timothy on Mother’s Day 1996 in Washington; her mom, Lois; and her dad, Lee.
She had many hobbies. Just a few were bowling, bingo, indoor and outdoor plants, puzzles and reading. She was very talented. She loved her crafts. She had her own shop, Barb’s Creative Decor. She did beautiful stained glass. Many of her works are in windows and doors in the home. She also did macrame, embroidery, made miniature doll clothes, and much more. She was also a great cook.
Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory. No services are planned.
She will be truly missed by the love of her life, David and her close sister-in-law, Peggy Chayer. She will be missed by all her friends in Montrose, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, etc.
“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
