Benjamin ‘Paul’ Cisneros
Benjamin Paul “Paul” Cisneros died Feb. 3, 2021. Paul was born Nov. 21, 1930 in Montrose, Colorado, to Amarante and Barbara (Ulibarri) Cisneros.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy for four years from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean war, aboard the U.S.S. Cacapon as a radio petty officer.
Paul was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He retired from the postal service after 34 years. Paul is survived by his sister-in-law, Lollie Cisneros; nieces, Diane Macmasters of Montrose, Colorado, Amy Tapia of Mill Valley, California, and Margie Hodgson of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lawrence and a son John.
Services will be held at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Cisneros’ family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.