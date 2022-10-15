OBITUARY: Bernadette Marie Box; August 24, 1949 - October 7, 2022

Bernadette was born in Durango, Colorado, the third child of Joseph and Evelyn Caranta, deceased.
She graduated from Durango High School in 1967 and attended Barnes Business College in Denver, Colorado. There she lived in a co-ed dorm where she met Lionel Box, her future husband. They were married in January 1969. In 1974 their son, Matthew (Matt), was born in Denver, Colorado. In 1975 they moved to Montrose, Colorado, and in 1976 welcomed their daughter, KimberlyJo (KJ).
Bernadette worked at Mountain Credit and then for the City of Montrose. In 1983 she went to work for her husband at Lionel’s Auto Repair running the office. She not only managed the office but became known as the “gofer.” You could always see her taking people to home or work and chasing down parts.
Bernadette loved her kids and did everything for them. She never missed a sporting event or an award ceremony. She was active in youth baseball and softball, keeping score for the teams and she even played catcher when there were not enough players. She was a leader in youth bowling, coaching and transporting kids to tournaments. She added to the adventure of the many trips by getting lost along the way. Her kids were her life.
Bernadette is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lionel Box; brother Joseph B. Caranta (Sherry); sisters Irene Perry and Mary Francis Trujillo; son Matt Box; daughter KJ Almgren (Silas), and her grandchildren Nicole Box and Dylan Box.
At her request there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to HopeWest Montrose, Colorado.
