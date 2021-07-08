OBITUARY: Bernard 'Bernie' Newlin

Bernard Franklin Newlin (Bernie) was born Oct. 27, 1927 to Fred and Lucille (Tobin) Newlin in Montrose, Colorado. Bernard attended Oak Grove School through the eighth grade and graduated from Montrose High School in 1945. After serving in the United States Army, Bernard returned to Montrose where he met the love of his life, Byrl Jean Cox. They were married in 1949 and celebrated 65 years before Byrl passed away in 2015.
Bernard is survived by his two sons, Larry (Suzanne) Newlin of Montrose and Terry (Debra) Newlin of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandson Kevin (Kaitlin) Newlin of Fort Collins Colorado; granddaughter Denise (Nate) Baker of Grand Junction; great-granddaughters Kaida and Kacelee Newlin of Fort Collins, Brynlee Baker of Grand Junction; three sisters-in-law, Jerildean Sexton of Joelton, Tennessee; Maryland Collins of Montrose, and Thelma Newlin of Montrose. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Karen Sue Newlin; his wife Byrl Newlin, and his brother Richard (Dick) Newlin.
Bernard worked many jobs. He retired in October 1982 from the post office after 35 years of service. After retiring, he drove a school bus and especially enjoyed driving athletes to their events.
Bernard enjoyed his close friends as they did many things together such as taking trips to Lake Powell. He and Byrl also enjoyed various bus tours across the country. He loved officiating football games and is an honorary life member of the Colorado Football Officials Association. He loved his membership in the Elks Club of Montrose and was a Past Exalted Ruler.
A visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Crippin Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Cemetery. The family will celebrate Bernie’s life with a light lunch at the Montrose Elks Club at the conclusion of the cemetery service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montrose Elks Club Scholarship Fund in memory of Bernie.
Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory.
