Bernice Bonan
March 26, 2020 - April 14, 2020
The Lord called Bernice Mary Bonan home on April 14, 2020. She is now at peace with her loved ones who passed before her.
Bernie, as her friends called her, was born Bernice Mary Brummitt on March 26, 1929, to Joseph and Maybelle Brummitt at the top of Norwood Hill. She had eight siblings (Elmore, Thornton, Calvin, Eunice, Josephine, Neomi, Helen and Verna May) all of whom preceded her in death.
Bernice grew up in Ridgway until the death of her father. She and her mother then moved to Montrose where Bernice attended Montrose High School. She remained in Montrose until her death.
Bernice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Al L. Bonan. She is survived by her daughters Donna J. Hester, Cathy Bonan-Hamada (Edward) and Bobbi E.M. Wolf (Rob); two grandchildren Kaesha Catherine (David) and Connor Bonan-Hamada; brother-in-law Rudy J. Bonan (Rosie); special nieces Lois Caddy, Jody Gill (Louis), Ronda Collette (Pat) and RoeAnn Collette (Tim); and special nephews Kenny Lowery (Elaine) and Charles Lowery (Sue). Bernice also leaves behind many cherished great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bernice will be missed but the precious memories she left behind will last forever. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Bernice M. Bonan to: HopeWest, 725 S. 4th St. Montrose, CO 81401.
Arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home.
