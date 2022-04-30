OBITUARY: Bernice F. Sparks

Bernice F. Sparks passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1930 in Ludell County, Kansas, to Louie and Faye (Doty) Makings. She joined an older brother, Kenneth.
When Bernie was less than 2 years old, the family moved to South Park, Colorado, to homestead. When she was 9, they moved closer to Hartsel, Colorado. She attended local country schools and graduated from Fairplay High School. After high school she worked as a server at a local cafe. In 1950 she moved with her family to Colorado Springs where she worked at Mode- O-Day clothing and later at 15th Street Grocery.
In Oct. of 1950 she and Jack Sparks were married in Colorado Springs. They celebrated 71 years together last October. They were blessed with one daughter, Kandice Ray. In 1986 they retired to Cañon City, Colorado, where they had 3 acres. They enjoyed gardening and the quiet country area. In 2005 they moved to Montrose, Colorado, to be near their daughter and family.
Having grown up with a view of Buffalo Peaks, Bernie always loved the mountains. She was always ready to go for a drive through the mountains, especially in the fall. Bernie was a kind, gentle person who was an excellent cook and was always prepared with a bite to eat if someone dropped by. She hosted family and friends in her home with warmth and hospitality. She was artistic and enjoyed painting. She especially enjoyed painting various animals on many shirts for her grand-daughters when they were small, as well as painting landscapes. She also painted on barn wood she collected from their homestead area.
She was an active member of Gateway Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs and served as a deacon. She continued to attend Presbyterian churches in Cañon City and Montrose where she enjoyed women’s groups and Bible studies.
Bernice is survived by her daughter Kandice Ray, granddaughters Emily Ray and Jessi Dyck (Matthew), sister-in-law Mary Makings, a niece, three nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, and her husband. Her son-in-law, Curtis Ray has since passed. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 14, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara, Montrose.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone