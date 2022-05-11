OBITUARY: Bernice Viola Jutten; June 13, 1935 – May 7, 2022

Bernice Viola Jutten
June 13, 1935 – May 7, 2022
Bernice “Viola” Jutten, age 86, of Palisade, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, Nebraska.
Viola was born June 13, 1935, in Montrose, Colorado, to Swain and Bernice (Tilstrom) Brooks. Growing up a sharecropper’s daughter, Viola learned the value of hard work. Viola graduated from Montrose High School. After graduating from high school, Viola worked for the ASC office in Montrose.
Viola married Robert B. ‘‘Buster” Jutten on Sept. 4, 1956, in Aztec, New Mexico. They celebrated 54 years of marriage. Buster preceded her in death Dec. 1, 2010. They made their home on the cattle ranch in Montrose until 1996 when they bought a cattle ranch North of Palisade, Nebraska. Buster and Viola bought a house and lived in town for the first time in their lives. Viola worked alongside Buster every day, from moving and working cattle to running the hay rakes, fixing fences and spraying weeds. She was always willing to do whatever she was asked to do. After Buster’s death, Viola continued to make the drive to work on the ranch everyday until she was eighty-three.
Viola enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She took great pride in her lawn and flowers. She loved the Christmas season and truly enjoyed decorating inside and out. Her greatest love was her grandchildren. She loved to spend time with them and attend all their activities, events and programs. She also loved spending time with her friends.
Viola was a member of the Am-Vets, a bowling league, and attended Hamlet Union Church.
Preceding Viola in death were her parents, her husband, Buster; a sister, Joyce Herbst and an infant brother, John.
Surviving family members include daughter, Tammie (Eddy) Lang of McAlister, Oklahoma; son, John (Amey) Jutten of Palisade; brother Norman (Dena) Brooks of Montrose, Colorado; sister Karen Ford of Florida; grandchildren Tyler (Angela) Lang, Jenna Jutten, Landon (Shelby) Jutten, Kyle Jutten and Kameron Jutten; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Lang and Avah Kayton; multiple nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service to honor Viola’s life will be held at the Hamlet Union Church, Hamlet, Nebraska, at 11 a.m. (Central Time) on Friday, May 13, 2022. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Burial will follow on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Grand View Cemetery, 1111 a.m. (Mountain Time) in Montrose, Colorado. In keeping with Viola’s wishes the casket will remain closed for all services and there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Palisade Memorial Veterans Park in memory of Viola, 35747 Road 728, Palisade, NE 69040.
Online condolences may be left at herrmannfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel of McCook, NE and Crippen Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado.