OBITUARY: Beth (Rigby) Davis

Beth (Rigby) Davis, died Monday, March 21, 2022, in Montrose, Colorado, at the age of 87.
Dear Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt …
Your passing yesterday from life here on earth to the next eternal life has given us the opportunity to come together as a loving family to once again share our memories, both joyous and sad.
We remember your happy smile when sharing stories of your young life; your birth in Lynn, Massachusetts, to George and Lena (Wood) Rigby on Jan. 6, 1935. The happy childhood spent in “Cedarcrest” in Salem, Massachusetts with your brother, George O. Rigby. Your graduation from Horace Mann Training School, Salem Classical High School, and time spent at Lesley College in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
We all loved the story of your meeting Dean W. Davis, the elopement to Nevada on Sept. 28, 1953, and the big change in your life from city girl to a farm wife. The tales of Dean’s illness, heart problems and surgeries and our eventual move from the farm in Idaho to Colorado are still with us, along with the difficult time of his passing on April 26, 1993, after 39 years of marriage.
We loved the stories about when each of your children were born, who with their spouses, survive; Beth Anne (Davis) and Dan Banks, Vicky Diane (Davis) and Mark Field, Kathy Lynn (Davis) and Tom Cornforth. Along with the births of all 10 of your adored grandchildren and 13 treasured great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Emily Rebecca Field, and one great-grandchild, Ryder William Field.
We remember fondly the many family gatherings, both the good and sad times …
You have been an example to us to do the task right, first time and every time. Each time we look at a bright full moon and a brilliant pink sunset, our family unity — whether together or apart — you will be in our thoughts, always.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Crippin Funeral Home, concluding with a graveside dedication at the Grandview Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.
