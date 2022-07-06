Betsy Backo-Pyeatte
June 25, 1955 — June 24, 2022
Betsy Backo-Pyeatte unexpectedly gave up her earthly tethers on Friday, June 24, while sharing the splendor of Southwest Colorado with family.
Betsy Boopy was a force to be reckoned with; an artist, master gardener, seamstress, hairdresser, painter, stained glass window maker, knitter/crocheter, costume maker, girl scout leader, teacher, mentor, aunt, sister, wife, mother, and lovingly Mama Pyeatte to so many Weehawken dancers.
She was born June 25, 1955, to Kenneth Carl Backo and Janet Seitz-Backo in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. She had four siblings, Linda Piontko, Nancy Bury, Frank Backo, and Heidi Hemak.
Betsy was scrappy from a young age. Always taking great care of her family, she found ways to cook meals using whatever ingredients were available in the house. She was the star student in home economics and could sew better than her teacher. While on the walk to school, she would hem her skirt into a miniskirt so she would look fashionable at school. On the way back home, she would rip the stitching out so her mother wouldn’t know!
After high school, Betsy earned her cosmetology license. She enjoyed being a hairdresser and loved beauty. After a visit to a friend, she met her future husband Sam, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 23.
In 1983, she married Samuel Pyeatte. In addition to the beautiful daughter Sam brought to the marriage, they had three children together. They enjoyed life in Granada Hills, California, until 1997 when they decided to move to the family property on Log Hill Mesa in Colorado.
No home of Betsy and Sam would be complete without a garden, a crafting table for projects, and animals with two legs, four legs, wings, beaks, claws, tails, or gills. She lavishly decorated the house for every holiday; even painting her own Christmas village and cookie jars. The “Circle Garden’’ on Log Hill Mesa became Betsy’s pride and joy. She won many ribbons at the Ouray county fair for her amazing flower displays. It is a living testament to one of her favorite statements — anything worth doing is worth overdoing.
Once settled in Colorado, Betsy and Sam enjoyed a fantastically long career working side by side at the Peaks in Telluride, Colorado for almost 25 years. They were well loved by co-workers and visitors and considered celebrities for having worked there for so long.
Betsy was deeply involved with the Girl Scouts of America and served as troop leader for both of her daughters, guiding them to earn silver and gold awards. She was the Service Unit Coordinator for the Montrose, Colorado, area. She orchestrated touching experiences and lovely ceremonies as a small part of her service to the GSA community.
Her second family for the past 15 years has been Weehawken Dance. She generously shared her time, talents, and resources; positively impacting all who were fortunate enough to pass through her circle of influence. Betsy is well known for being the boss’ boss.
Survivors including her husband are three daughters Stormy Pyeatte, Melbourne, Australia; Natasha (Kevin Koprek) Pyeatte, Ouray, and Jenifer Orlando, London, England; one grandchild, Ryan; three sisters Nancy Bury, Linda Piontko, Heidi Hemak and brother Frank Backo, all in Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Samuel Pyeatte II.
A memorial and garden party will be held to celebrate the rich life of Betsy at the Pyeatte property on Log Hill Mesa, Sunday, July 10, at 11 a.m. For more information go to: http://tinyurl.com/queenbetsy
Memorial funds are being established in Betsy’s name to continue her generous legacy in support of the things she loved dearly. Funds may be directed to the family.