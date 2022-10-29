OBITUARY: Bette Berry

Bette Berry was born May 11, 1927, in Valley Mills, Texas. She passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at El Castillo Retirement Community in her beloved Santa Fe, New Mexico.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Marvin Berry; daughter of the late C.N. and Erma Hallmark of Lubbock, Texas, and loving mother of Neil Berry (and his wife Juaniece) and Mindy Tinkle (and her husband Alan); sister to the Bill Hallmark (and his wife Sybil) and the late Julia Taylor and Samuel Hallmark; and grandmother to four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She graduated from the University of Houston and Southern Methodist University and touched the lives of countless children in Santa Fe throughout her long career as a teacher. She was an avid reader and an accomplished artist. She loved the outdoors, was an enthusiastic traveler and knew how to throw a great party.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of El Castillo and the nurses at Ambercare Hospice for their amazing care of our mother. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Bette Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone