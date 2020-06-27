obit Betty Linsacum

Betty Caddy Linsacum

September 3, 1933 - June 23, 2020

Betty Maranda Caddy Linsacum passed away June 23, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1933, in Fairview, Missouri, to George and Edith Nagle Caddy. Her father was born in Olathe, Colorado, with five brothers and four sisters.

She married Ray D. Linsacum on July 21, 1956. Ray passed away on July 19, 2012, just a few days before their 56th wedding anniversary.

Betty is survived by two sons, Kennith A (Karen) of El Cajon, California, and Roy E. (Monica) of Montrose; two granddaughters, Megon (Eric) Beaver and Jenna (Stefan) Anaya; and three great-grandsons, Chad Beaver and Dayne and Hayden Anaya.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents; brothers, Glendon and Reldon Caddy; and a sister, Georgia Jane Freeman.

