OBITUARY: Betty Carol Mason Tye

Betty Carol Mason Tye was born on Nov. 16, 1921, and passed from this life on June 2, 2022, both in Montrose, Colorado. She was the daughter of Clyde Henry Mason and Norma Pauline Wood Mason. She was the second daughter of three sisters. Her parents and sisters Clyda Jean Mason and Norma Joan Mason, all preceded her in death.
Betty grew up mostly in the Montrose area and she had deep roots here. Her family first moved to Montrose County in the late 1800s. She attended school in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School. Shortly after high school, she met her future husband, Gordon E. Tye, a soldier in the Army Air Corps. They would marry on Sept. 15, 1940. During their 72 years of marriage, Betty was a homemaker and raised four children as she followed her husband on his assignments around the world. She was proud to be a homemaker and mother; considering it her life’s work.
Betty is survived by her children; Betty Jean Duckett, and her husband Frank of Montrose Colorado; Julia Ann Rickman, and her husband Ronald of Bellevue, Nebraska; Gordon Edward Tye Jr. and his wife Patricia, of Montrose, Colorado, and Gregory Alan Tye of Omaha, Nebraska. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday June 8, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Montrose. Burial will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
