Betty Eloise Jackson Frasier, age 95, passed away peacefully at Montage Creek on June 1, 2023, with her daughter-in-law, Cathy Frasier, by her side.

Betty was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 29, 1928, the third of four children, to John Robert Jackson and Harriet Gladys (Schiller) Jackson. Her siblings include sister Esther Belle, Robert Deval, and Margaret Ann.

