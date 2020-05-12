Betty Irene Andrews
January 26, 1925 - May 2, 2020
Betty Irene Andrews, 95, of Nucla, Colorado, died May 2, 2020 at home. She was born Jan. 26, 1925 to John Schuyler Hoyt and Ruth Floy Williams in Findley, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, Robert Vern Hoyt and Leonard McClean Hoyt.
Betty married her high school sweetheart and love of her life Donald K. Andrews, October 22nd, 1948. They have three children, Donald M. Andrews of Nucla, Colorado; David (Terri) Andrews of Redvale, Colorado; Bonnie (John) Young of Brigham City, Utah; 10 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.
Betty had fond memories of her childhood growing up in Fort Collins, Colorado, and up the Cache Le Poudre River where she Loved hiking, swimming, killing snakes and just playing with her brothers, She was taught to shoot by her father, enjoyed shooting pistols all of her life and was an expert pistol shot.
Betty attended school in Fort Collins and a year in high school in Gunnison, Colorado where she met Don. She graduated from Fort Collins high in 1943. She attended Colorado A+M (Colorado State) and graduated from there in 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in zoology with a minor in English and history. She put herself through college and a dental assistant. After she and Don were married, they lived in Grand Junction and two years at the Badger Mine on Martin Mesa. They then spent the next 57 years living in Nucla. She was a substitute teacher and librarian in the area schools for a period of time.
Betty loved music, gardening, reading, and sewing. She could make something out of nothing whether sewing or with food. She was a terrific cook, and hard worker, and life long learner.
Betty loved her grandchildren and was affectionately known as Gram Betty. She will be greatly missed by her family. Burial was May 9, 2020 in Gunnison Cemetery, Gunnison, Colorado.
A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please give to wounded warriors @ Support, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Arrangements were under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, Colorado.
