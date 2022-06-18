OBITUARY: Betty Lou Newberry; February 3 - June 16, 2022

Our sweet Momma, Sister, Grandma, Aunt, Great Grandma, and friend was welcomed home by the Heavenly Father and her husband Keith Newberry.
Betty was born and raised in Olathe. Betty and her late husband Keith owned and operated Keith’s Heating and Air Conditioning most of their lifetime. She was a lifelong member of the Olathe Methodist church. She loved gardening, crocheting, and hosting family functions.
She is survived by her sisters, Edna Barnard, Dorothy Weber, and brother Kenneth Stone. Her beloved daughters, Marcia (Jason) Byler, Janet (Randy) Lehman, Julie (Eric) Giannangelo. Grandchildren, Lindsay (Mike) West, Joel (Juliet) Carr, Darin Carr, Chad Powell, Natalie and Gina Giannangelo. Great-grandchildren, Bryce, Mallory, Braydon, and Bentley Carr, Parker and Jaxson West, Hailee Powell, and Emma Giannangelo Martin. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
No funeral service is planned at this time. A private celebration will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in Betty Newberry’s name to HopeWest Hospice Montrose, Homestead at Montrose, or Valley Manor Care Center.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty February as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone