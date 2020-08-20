Betty Winter
April 19, 1918 - July 11, 2020
Betty Jane Hunt (Brown, Winter) was born on April 19, 1918 to El Nathan Porter Hunt Jr. and Eva M. Yocey in Sioux City, Iowa.
She was the first child of eight, four boys and four girls. She grew up in a very nice older home on the west side with enough room for the family, but only one bathroom. After high school graduation from Central High, she attended the Methodist Hospital Nurses' Program and became a registered nurse. Not long after, she married Clarence E. Brown at Whitfield Methodist Church in Sioux City.
The newlyweds then moved to Michigan where they spent many years, living at Orchard Lake, Michigan, where they enjoyed life and raised a family on the shore of Upperstraits Lake. Betty did some private duty nursing and enjoyed being a wonderful wife and mother. She belonged to Orchard Lake Community Church where she sang in the choir and was Sunday School superintendent.
After retiring to Leesburg, Florida, and enjoying living there in a nice retirement trailer village, Clarence died in 1977. Betty then married Emerson Winter and after his death moved to Montrose, Colorado, in 2000.
Betty resided at Spring Creek Chalet until her death on July 11, 2020. Her time in Montrose, at the "Chalet” was most enjoyable being in such a wonderful and caring place, and having her family, Dennis Brown and wife, Karla, of Ouray, and Sandra Brown and husband, Jeff, of Ridgway, able to spend many enjoyable times with her.
Betty's family includes grandchildren Paul Russell of Telluride; Kimberley Parker of Salida; David and Daniel Russell of Montrose, and great-granddaughter, Kamera Russell, daughter of David.
Surviving siblings include Shirley Milligan of St. Peter, Minnesota; Robert Hunt, and Barbara Davis of Sioux City.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.