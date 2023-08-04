OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Baldwin; May 16, 1941 - July 23, 2023

Beverly Ann Baldwin, age 82, of Cortez, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her home on July 23, 2023, surrounded by family. Beverly was born in Montrose, Colorado, May 16, 1941, the daughter of Jesse William Baldwin and Mable Edna Leffel.
Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bev was one of 14 children who moved from Montrose to Cortez when she was in first grade. She then moved back to Montrose after high school. Beverly had been a resident of the Western Slope majority of her life.
Beverly was as strong as they come. She loved collecting fine items and sewing was a passion of hers. She loved cooking a big meal for the family to enjoy together. She loved decorating the house for every holiday.
Surviving Beverly are her children: Rick Baldwin (Danielle) of Phoenix, Arizona; Russell Rigler of Cortez; Chad Rigler (Michelle) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wendy Rigler (Eric Tanguay) of Telluride, Colorado, and Christie Rigler of Boulder, Colorado.
Beverly had 11 grandchildren: Brittney, Brianne, Baillee, Taylor, Trae, Dylan, Cameron, Sydney, Celeste, Chance and Anton. She had nine great-grandchildren with one on the way in August to make 10. Beverly is also survived by her sisters, Verna Martin and Joan Brownen and brother, Buck Baldwin.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Weldon, Joe, Jess, Jack and sisters: Sue, Ethel, Juanita, Esther, Glenda and Billie Jean.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 21 in Cortez.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Baldwin; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone