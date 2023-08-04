OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Baldwin; May 16, 1941 - July 23, 2023

Beverly Ann Baldwin, age 82, of Cortez, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her home on July 23, 2023, surrounded by family. Beverly was born in Montrose, Colorado, May 16, 1941, the daughter of Jesse William Baldwin and Mable Edna Leffel.

Beverly was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bev was one of 14 children who moved from Montrose to Cortez when she was in first grade. She then moved back to Montrose after high school. Beverly had been a resident of the Western Slope majority of her life.

