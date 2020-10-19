Beverly J. (Barks) Field
Beverly J. Field passed away peacefully at Valley Manor Care Center on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Beverly was born in Olathe, Colorado, to Robert “Bob” and Mary (Hamblin) Barks on June 29, 1942 at the family home in Olathe, Colorado. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Olathe.
Beverly married the love of her life, Gerald D. Field, on March 22, 1969 in Olathe, Colorado. Beverly and Gerald lovingly raised five children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Not one of us who would change anything about the way we grew up.
There was nothing more important to Beverly than family — they are what she lived for. She was the caregiver, doctor, nurse, psychologist, and friend to one and all of us. She did not know a stranger — everyone was welcome at her table, whether that table was in the kitchen at home or in the cook tent at hunting camp. As Gerald would say “she fed half the county.” There were always extra kids at the table at mealtime. She could not stand to think of a kid being hungry. There were also usually extra kids staying overnight.
She loved being the “chief cook and bottle washer” at hunting camp. There are an infinite number of stories to tell about hunting camp — from playing cards or board games to errant horses to playing double dutch jump rope with the game wardens — Beverly was involved in all of it! We like to say she was the biggest kid we had! She always had a pot of coffee warm and a pie on the warmer for anyone who happened to stop at camp. She cooked homemade meals (including pies) in a wood burning cook stove. She always wanted a wood burning cook stove in the house but could not figure out how to get one in there.
She was always out helping Gerald with the horses. She loved to help feed them, move them or whatever else needed done. She was the No. 1 flagger when Gerald would trail the horses from home in Montrose up Highway 50 to hunting camp above Soap Creek Campground. She was not always impressed with her kids’ driving abilities – more than one of us popped the clutch and dumped her out of the back of the pickup in the middle of 50–100 hungry horses!
She was a member of Aunt Jocey’s “Wild West Women’s Card Club” – boy did she love playing cards with those ladies!
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Opal Barks, brothers Lee Barks and Bobby Barks, and sister and brother-in-law Audrey and Bob Harvey.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband of over 51 years, Gerald Field of Montrose, Colorado, sons Randy (Eileen) Barnes, Jesse (Donna) Barnes, daughters Roxanna (Todd) Stewart all of Montrose, Tammie McDonald (James Donner) of Clifton, Colorado, and Glenda Field Jones (Matt Jones) of Delta, Colorado. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren (plus spouses) and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
At Beverly’s request, a private graveside service was held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Grand View Cemetery, Montrose, Colorado. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Beverly’s name to Valley Manor Care Center, Hope West Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s association.
Crippin Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
