Obituary: Billie Jean Walker

Billie Jean Walker
May 28, 1924 — April 8, 2021
Billie Walker, 96, died peacefully on April 8, 2021 at Montage Creek Living Center in Montrose.
Billie was born May 28, 1924 to James and Pansy (Shane) Gaultney in Buffalo, Oklahoma. After her parents divorced, her mother remarried Elzie G. Walker. The family then moved to Pueblo. After graduation from high school in Pueblo, Billie worked at the East Army Air Base during World War II.
On June 8, 1945, she married Raymond G. Walker, who was Elzie’s nephew. They made their home in Monte Vista. They later owned and operated a cattle ranch southeast of Monte Vista. In 1979, Ray and Billie sold their ranch in the valley, and moved to Montrose for Ray’s health. They enjoyed Montrose, appreciated the wonderful weather, and made many new friends. Billie didn’t know a stranger, they always became friends.
Billie discovered her talent as an artist in both oils and watercolors after moving to Montrose. She received many awards for her painting and was active in the Montrose Arts Guild. She was also an active member of the Montrose County Historical Society, the Methodist Church, and Bethlehem chapter of Eastern Star. Billie received a Civil Air Patrol medal in 2015, for her work during the war.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Ray, who died in 1995, after a short stay in the Rifle Veterans Center.
She is survived by her children, Ray (Katie) of Loudon Tennessee, Roy (Alice) of Layton Utah, and Patricia (John) Fitch of Gilbert Arizona., as well as seven grandchildren: Lori (Ryan) Mentink of Rifle; Lyle Walker of Ft. Collins; Shane (Jill) Walker of S. Ogden, Utah; Carmen Walker of Ogden; Justin Walker of Tampa, Florida; Michael (Michelle) Fitch of San Francisco, California; Matthew (Jenise) Fitch of Mesa, Arizona; and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Montrose Methodist Church later this summer,
Arrangements were under the direction of the Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose.
