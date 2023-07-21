OBITUARY: Birdie Hatter; June 5, 1942 - July 14, 2023

Birdie E. Hatter went to be with our Lord God on July 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born to Joseph Y. and Helen V. Brown, Birdie was the youngest of 10 children. She was the only remaining sibling.
Birdie lived a full and adventurous life and never missed a chance to tell her stories to the younger family members, always generating laughter and joy. Always one for quick wit and honesty, she could leave you either laughing or crying depending on what you needed.
She was, and continues to be, the heart, soul and the Rock of this family. She gave love selflessly and was always willing to help a friend in need. She drew great joy and pride from her large family and loved each one with a fierceness to be reckoned with.
Birdie and Skip Hatter were married in 1974 and it was a love for the ages. They were equally the love of each other’s life.
Birdie is preceded in death by Skip and granddaughter, Ashley B. Brown.
Birdie is survived by her children: Brenda Maret, Todd Brown, Tina (William) Womack and Vivian Hatter (David Hollowwa). Also her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren: Joseph (JC) Brown, Michael (Tatyanna) Boyd, Alex (Alexis) Brown, Caleb Teague, Lindsay Lyon, Tyla (Chad) Dawson, Brandon Womack, Justin Womack, Frankie Hatter, Kurston Hatter, Mason Hatter, Joey (Moriah) Brown, Jacalyn Brown, Trevor Brown, Scott Brown, Anastasia Brown, Sarah Ruybalid, Kinsley Boyd, Wyatt and Walker Brown, Brooklyn Lyon, Mersadie Osollo, Elizabeth Lyon, Alixas Hatter, Alena Hatter-Chick, Riley Brown and Riot Brown.
As per Birdie’s wishes, there will not be a memorial service. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite cancer charity in Skip Hatter’s name.
