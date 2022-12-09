On Monday, Nov. 7, Bob L. Carr, passed away. He celebrated his 92nd birthday on Oct. 8.
Born to Charles Clarence Carr and Mattie Irene (Shurden) Carr in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Bob spent most of his life serving others. Bob was a veteran of the Korean War. He served honorably in the Marines for 17 years. Bob graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University and went on to have a successful career in the insurance business. He won the President’s Trophy as general manager with Paul Revere. Bob was a member of The American Legion, Grand Lodge of Oklahoma, and the Grand Encampment of the Knights Templar, Norman.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Karol (Hall) Carr. His three children survive him: Sherry Morphis, John Carr, and Jeana Carr; grandchildren Rachelle Jones and Shaina Brady and husband Jeremy; and numerous great-grandchildren. Spending time with his great-granddaughter Josephine Brady was the highlight of his life in his later years.
Bob called Colorado home for most of his life, being surrounded by the San Juan mountain range for retirement. He made the journey back to Oklahoma to spend his final days with his cherished granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Private services will be held at the VA Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
