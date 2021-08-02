Bob may not have changed the world, but he impacted lives.
After returning to his hometown some months before, Bob slipped his earthly bonds, the age of 81 with Paty, his wife of 39 years and his loved ones by his side. Bob and his twin sister Betty Pixler were born Jan. 5, 1940, to Chester (Chet) and Buena Johnson in Montrose, Colorado. He grew up in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School in 1958. He married Phyllis Millard and together they had three children – Jennifer, Bobby Jr. and Tommy. In 1982 Bob married Patricia Dodson who added her two children, Christopher and Erin, to the Johnson family.
As a very young man Bob learned to work and take on whatever challenges and responsibilities he encountered to be successful. Bob never backed down from a challenge. He was a selfless man, who even in his final days would say to his loved ones "just look after Paty.”
Bob was intelligent, creative and innovative. Throughout his life these traits enabled him to experience a variety of careers and interests. Including everything from plumbing, electrical, building rockets for the Titan and Gemini Space programs and later building maximum security prisons in Virginia, enjoying the National Parks, canoeing the Snake River, photography, flying and many, many more activities. His mind was always working.
One of Bob's greatest passions was serving on the Montrose Volunteer Fire Department from 1964-1979. He was one of the first three certified EMTs in the department. He also served on the Montrose Volunteer Ambulance Service from 1973 through 1982. He was the organizer for the 55th Annual Fireman’s Convention; due to his leadership and the great success of the convention, he was given the “Key to the City.” He was also a member of the Elks Club for over 25 years. Based on his various careers, he and Paty were able to travel and experience many adventures in their different locations.
He was a beloved family man who enjoyed life and spending time outdoors, jeeping, camping, hunting, fishing and cooking with his family and friends. He loved cooking breakfast for his family and always cooked dinner when camping out for pleasure or in hunting camp. He loved to dance, and it was said he could “cut quite a fine rug.” Bob enjoyed the company of his and Paty’s many cats, especially Cracker, who stayed by his side, made him smile and lifted his spirits during his final days.
Bob is survived by his wife Paty of Montrose, Colorado; twin sister Betty Pixler, Montrose, Colorado; brother Bill Johnson, Ridgeway, Colorado; children Jennifer Rodriguez (Jorge), Cedaredge, Colorado; Bobby Johnson Jr. (Linda), Hixson, Tennessee; Tommy Johnson (Britta), Montrose, Colorado; Christopher Dodson, Aurora, Colorado; Erin Dodson, Tokyo, Japan; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 4, 2021, with a catered barbecue at River Bottom Park, Montrose, Colorado. All family and friends are welcome. Come to share memories and photos. There will be a memorial table and four memory boards where photos can be displayed. Please RSVP for catering purposes. Text or call Paty Johnson at 276-608-7087, email mu23176@gmail.com or mail 901 6530 Road, Unit 3205, Montrose, CO 81401.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Montrose Fire Protection District (Victims Fund), 441 South Uncompahgre Avenue, Montrose, CO 81401.
