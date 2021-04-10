OBITUARY: Bonnabel Pearl Luder

Bonnabel Pearl Luder
Bonnabel Pearl Luder, age 90 of Pittsburg, Missouri, hopped onto the Super Moon on Monday, March 29, 2021. She left the Earth’s gravitational pull while her body was peacefully sleeping at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab in Hermitage, Missouri. Bonnabel (a Madison East Sider) was born on June 9, 1930, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Olaf Norman and Pearl Adeline (Martinson) Severson.
Bonnabel was baptized, confirmed and married at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. She graduated from Lowell Elementary and then East High School (1948) in Madison. During her school years she was involved in high school sports, helped at the gas station owned by her father, and traveled with her father and mother on some Shriner trips. While growing up, she was involved with Daughters of the Nile and in her adult years, the White Shrine of Jerusalem.
She married Donald Rudolph Luder in 1950. She and Don raised five children on a tenant farm in Madison, then their own farm in Sauk City, and finally in Montrose, Colorado, where they moved when they semi-retired. She was an avid reader of mysteries, a gardener with two solid “green thumbs,” a farmhand when called upon, and a woman of numerous craft and baking skills. While living in Colorado, she set up the 4-H fair booth each year, worked at a nursing home, led a workshop for clients in the Community Options Program, and worked at Russell Stover Chocolates. During the holidays, she opened her home to family and friends so that they weren’t alone and had a good holiday meal. After retiring, she and Don moved to Pittsburg, Missouri, to fish, travel, make more friends, and just kick back. Bonnabel was known as a caring and helpful person. She enjoyed church activities, being outside, and playing cards with her circle of friends.
Bonnabel is survived by her five children: Bonnie Jean (Thomas Wiswall) of Missouri; Roger (Sandy) of Wisconsin; Jerry (Teresa) of Georgia, Russell (Susan) of Arkansas; and Jeanine Marie (Joey Herrera) of Missouri; sister Bernadine (Robert) Hills of Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Luder, Brandy Spencer and Jeremy Luder, Anya and Anthony Abachiche, Mikael Skalla, and Isiah Herrera; 14 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister and brother-in-law, Florabel and Curtis Stende.
A Celebration of Life for the family will be held in Madison, Wisconsin, on a future date. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Monona, Wisconsin, following the family gathering.
Memorials may be made in Bonnabel’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando FL, 32886.
