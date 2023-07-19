OBITUARY: Bonnie Andrew

Bonnie Sue Andrew (Flanigan), 81, of Montrose, passed away peacefully in Grand Junction on July 14, 2023.
Bonnie was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Fred and Wilma (Flowers) Flanigan. Bonnie grew up in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School. She then married Gene DeVincentis and had two children, Gina and Kevin DeVincentis.
Later in life, Bonnie was united with her current companion Gordon Simoens, who she has shared the last 23 years of her life with. Bonnie always enjoyed living in Montrose, being close to her friends, family, raising her children and keeping up with her six grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her companion, Gordon (Kirby, Heather, and Kelly Simoens), her sister, Judy Martin and niece, Marchelle Deines, her two children Kevin and Gina (Kim Hussong), her six grandchildren, Saige, Kira, Seth, and Dawson Hussong, and Kameron and Kalli DeVincentis. Along with great-grandchild Cruz.
She was predeceased by parents Wilma and Fred Flanigan, and nephew, Shane Deines.
Memorial services will be held at Valley Lawn Cemetery on July 20, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
