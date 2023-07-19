OBITUARY: Bonnie Andrew

Bonnie Sue Andrew (Flanigan), 81, of Montrose, passed away peacefully in Grand Junction on July 14, 2023. 

Bonnie was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Fred and Wilma (Flowers) Flanigan. Bonnie grew up in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School. She then married Gene DeVincentis and had two children, Gina and Kevin DeVincentis.  

