OBITUARY: Bonnie Davis

Bonnie Davis
Bonnie was born on Aug. 3, 1933, in Agra Kansas, to Irv and Freida Randall.
She met Richard (Dick) L. Davis in Wichita Falls, Texas, and they married March 3, 1951. They moved to France shortly after marrying, which was a bit of a culture shock from a girl from small-town Kansas, but Bonnie came to love life in the Air Force. Her family would even tease her that when Dick retired it was harder on her than on him.
During their second time being stationed in France, Bonnie and Dick began the adoption process for Bobby in 1957. Bobby was legally adopted in 1959 and became a naturalized citizen in 1961.
In 1959 they had their daughter, Kathy, while living in Victorville, California. Soon they were transferred to Amarillo, Texas, then began moving their family often. Three years later they were transferred to Laredo, Texas until 1966 when they were transferred to Mildenhall Base in England. They resided there until 1969 when they were transferred to Albuquerque, New Mexico, living there for just a short time. Finally they transferred to Sherman, Texas. At that point they decided Dick should retire from the Air Force.
They settled in Cortez, Colorado, where Bonnie got a job at Citizens State Bank and quickly was promoted to a loan officer.
In 1977 Bonnie and Dick moved to Montrose, Colorado. Bonnie continued her career in banking at United Bank of Montrose. Bonnie became a vice president at the bank and continued there until she retired.
After Dick passed in 1984, Bonnie then moved to Dodge City, Kansas, and worked part time as the activities director at the Nursing Home.
After Dodge City, she moved back to Cortez and worked at Vectra Bank. While being in Cortez she met Bob Leighton and they continued to be close friends until Bob’s passing.
Bonnie moved to Gunnison, Colorado, in 2005 to be close to her daughter and granddaughter. She resided there until moving with Kathy and Tom to the Denver area in 2011.
After battling Alzheimer’s disease, Bonnie passed away Sept. 6, 2021.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Dick and special friend Bob Leighton; her father Irv, and mother Frieda; brothers Bud and Bill; sisters Norma (Ward), Shirley (Buss), Lila (Bryant) and Patty (Martin).
She is survived by son Bobby Davis; daughter Kathy (Tom) Carricato; granddaughter Andrea (Jason) Carricato-Byers and sister Leatrice Hanks.
Above all else, Bonnie loved her family, who carry her memory onward.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 18, 2021, at Valley Lawn Cemetery in Montrose Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.