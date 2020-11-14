Bonnie Jean (Anderson) Hunter
Bonnie Jean (Anderson) Hunter was born Oct. 29, 1947 and passed away on Oct. 29, 2020 on her birthday due to results of vascular dementia. She was born to Alvin H. Anderson and Viola M. (Ely) Anderson in Loma Linda, California. Bonnie was joyously greeted by her older sister Beth and grandparents Elmer and Betty Ely and grandmother Lena Anderson in addition to her parents.
She grew up in Calimesa, California. When she was 9 her brother Larry joined the family. Bonnie went to elementary school in Yucaipa, California, and to high school in Loma Linda, California. Bonnie loved children and babysat all the neighborhood children. She went on to become a dental assistant and was head dental assistant at the Loma Linda University Dental School. She also worked in a private dental office.
In 1975 Bonnie married the love of her life Daniel Hunter. Bonnie was forced to quit working as a dental assistant due to cervical neck injuries after which she developed her interest in crafts and could frequently be found hot glue gun in hand making items for family and friends.
Bonnie and Dan moved to Missouri in 1991 after Dan retired, where they really enjoyed the slower paced country living. They both enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Europe as well as St. Thomas where they made many friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her parents, sister, brother and nieces and nephew.
In March of 2007 Bonnie lost her husband to death and in January of 2017 Bonnie moved to Montrose, Colorado, to be close to her sister and nieces. Due to disabilities she lived at Valley Manor Care Center where she was very active in all activities until her death.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; her parents, Alvin and Viola Anderson; and grandparents, Elmer and Betty Ely and Lena (Al) Rider and Oscar Anderson.
Bonnie is survived by her sister, Beth; brother, Larry; nieces, Janet (Allen) Lopez, Judy Marino, Shelli Anderson Martin; and nephew, Brandon Andersson; and several grand- nieces and -nephews.
Due to COVID, services will be held at a future date. Interment has taken place at Grand View Cemetery with Crippin Funeral Home providing services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.