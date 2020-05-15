Bonnie L. Kinnett
June 15, 1941 - May 11, 2020
Delta, Colorado resident, Bonnie L. Kinnett, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her residence. She was 78 years of age.
Formal services will be held at a later date.
Bonnie Lynn Kelly was born on June 15, 1941 to Muriel (Ide) and George Kelly in Gypsum, Colorado. She was raised in Gypsum with her three sisters: Sylvia, Lorlei and Verna. She graduated from Gypsum High School in 1959.
Bonnie married Keith D. Kinnett on June 30, 1959 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. To this union, a daughter, Vickie Sue and a son, Jeffrey Keith were born. They lived in Eagle for many years where they began a career in the trucking business.
The family moved to Montrose in 1968 and expanded the business. Bonnie was the bookkeeper, dispatcher parts runner and emergency driver. They retired and moved to Delta in 2005. Together they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and spending the winters in Arizona andTexas.
Bonnie loved entering Keith’s restored antique tractor in parades. She also enjoyed her home, her yard and especially her family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Keith; daughter, Vickie (Richard) Clifford of Battle Mountain, Nevada; son, Jeffrey (Devra) Kinnett of Delta; two sisters: Sylvia Roome of Arizona and Verna Davis of Florida; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and her loving extended family.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorlei; and brother-in-law, John Roome.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Bonnie’s memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
