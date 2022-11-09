OBITUARY: Brett Patterson

Brett Patterson
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, our beloved Brett M. Patterson departed this earth and went to his eternal home at age 65.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, Brett’s childhood was filled with Sunday drives into the desert, vacations to national parks with his mother, grandfather and two older brothers, as well as participating in Boy Scouts all of which nurtured and grew his passion and love for all things in nature. He held so much respect and awe for the world around him, from the tiniest of flowers, to the largest of animals. It was not unusual to find Brett captivated with an almost childlike wonder and appreciation at everything Nature would show him, grinning ear to ear with his contagious smile.
Brett is a man who took life in stride, and absolutely never let anything bring him down. His positive outlook on life was humbling, extraordinary and awe-inspiring. He was never afraid to speak his mind or his heart, encouraging the best in everyone. He was quick with wit, ready with a laugh, and never afraid to be a goofball, even at his own expense, at the most unlikely of times. This world would be a vastly different and better place if everyone held his same zeal for life and desire to be happy, despite the storm being weathered. Brett was one that knew there was always a shore, always a lighthouse, and there was always a sun shining behind the clouds.
Above all else, Brett will forever be remembered for his love of family. There was no end he would not go to for any of his loved ones, especially his daughter, Heather and then later his grandchildren, Thomas and Savanah. They were his world and truly his life’s pride and joy.
As our hearts are heavy in his leaving and will be sorely missed by those left behind here on earth, we find peace knowing he was greeted by the welcoming and loving arms of his Heavenly Father and of his mother, Ruth, and young son, Matthew.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
