OBITUARY: Briana Briceno-Reuda

Montrose resident Briana Briceno-Reuda passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
She was an extraordinary person with a strong-willed heart. She was her sister’s best friend, her children’s first love and her husband’s everything. Her parents adored her, they loved how she shined like the stars in her darkest moments. She was her father’s most precious jewel and her mother’s warrior. Her brother’s and sister’s admired her strong-willed soul, and loved her kindness. Everyone enjoyed seeing her become the life of the party!
Briana is survived by her husband Luis Guerrero; daughters, Chloe and Daniela Guerrero; twin sons Damian and Niklaus Guerrero; her mother Rocio Rueda; father Angel Briceno; her siste’s Carmen Briceno and Melania Moreno; brothers Jose and Kevin Briceno and her godson Jonathan Sandoval.
Services to celebrate Briana’s life are as follows: Visitation at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose on Thursday May 12, 2022, from 4 - 6 p.m., with a vigil and Rosary at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday May 13, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Briana’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Briana Briceno-Reuda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
