OBITUARY: Bruce Kinion

Bruce Kinion
Bruce was born in Pueblo, Colorado, June 29, 1944. He grew up in Avondale and Fowler, Colorado.
He is survived by his two daughters and son, Tamera Kinion, Barbara Kinion and Grant Kinion; his grandchildren, Jaime McKee, Terra Rinderle, Matthew McCarty, who he often told me was his favorite person in the world, and Lilli McCarty. He had three great-grandchildren, Landon Gleason, Shogun McKee and Tessla McKee.
My dad had quite an interesting life! He served in the Navy when he was a young man. He worked for UPS for a number of years. He was then self-employed until he retired. He was a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges. He always told tongue twisters and old sayings. Here’s one that I’d like to share: One Smart Fellow, He Felt Smart. Two Smart Fellows, They Felt Smart. Three Smart Fellows, They all Felt Smart. When you say this … think of my dad, Bruce Kinion. He passed in his chair watching TV on Oct. 17, 2020 … the doctor and coroner said he fell asleep and didn’t have any pain! We will miss him!
We are postponing the memorial service due to COVID.
