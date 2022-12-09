OBITUARY: Bruce Wayne Gattis; February 23, 1938 - November 24, 2022

Bruce Wayne Gattis
February 23, 1938 — November 24, 2022
Bruce Wayne Gattis
February 23, 1938 — November 24, 2022
Bruce Gattis was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Everett Gattis and Louise Agurie. He graduated from Laurel High School in Laurel, Maryland, and went on to complete bachelor and medical degrees at the University of Maryland. He married Mary Supplee, and had three sons. Later he married Susan Bunney, and they recently celebrated 41 years of marriage,
Dr. Gattis served in the US army in Vietnam, and later at Ft. Meade, Maryland. He retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He had several private practices through his lifetime, and also practiced at various clinics, and later as a hospice physician.
In his younger years, Bruce lived a bit on the wild side. One favorite story, he briefly became a pilot and flew a very small plane around the country. He liked to stretch his fuel and one day had to glide in and land on a highway, hitchhike to get fuel and then take off again on the same highway with the police blocking traffic. Bruce and Sue enjoyed creative homemade costumes for many a Halloween party- there is a great picture of Bruce dressed as a lion and Sue as the lion tamer complete with whip and chair.
Bruce was a loving son, husband and father. Later in life he discovered God and became a member of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Montrose, Colorado, where he was a devoted parishioner.
He is survived by wife Susan Gattis; sons Thomas Gattis (Rose), William Gattis (Stephanie), Robert Gattis (Tina) and stepson Charles Bunney (Rachel); grandchildren Benon Gattis, Evan Gattis, Erin Gattis and Anna Gattis as well as siblings Robyn Wedderburn and Peter Wedderburn. He was preceded in death by his sister Sally Olson.
Services were held at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church with graveside service to follow at Cedar Creek Cemetery on Dec. 6.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family; 970-249-2121.
