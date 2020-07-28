Burton ‘Douglas’ Cannell Jr.
March 6, 1934 - July 12, 2020
Burton Douglas Cannell Jr. born March 6, 1934 in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Winifred G. Cannell and Burton D. Cannell Sr.
Burt (Douglas) passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, near his home in Napa, California. Burt (Douglas) is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Arnola F. Cannell; one brother and two sisters; nieces, nephews; sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burt (Douglas) proudly served his country, stationed in Guam from March 10, 1952 through March 9, 1956 and received a National Defense Service Good Conduct Medal.
His family will cherish the time spent with him, his smile, jokes and stories. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him and worked with him.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
