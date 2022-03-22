OBITUARY: Callie Ann Ryser

Callie Ann Ryser
Callie Ann Ryser, 84, passed away on March 16, 2022, at the Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Grace Community Church 16731 Woodgate Rd, Montrose, Co officiated by Calvin Schwarz.
Callie was preceded in death by parents, Hartwell (Cut) and Mertie White; her twin sister Polly Ryser Shiflet and Maxine Ivy; brothers, Sgt. James Hardy (son) White killed in Vietnam and Hartwell W. (Buddy) White, and her children Sandra D. Franks and Terry L Parker, their father James Parker, along with her granddaughter Dana Franks Woods.
Callie was born in Jonesville, Louisiana on May 25, 1937, to Hartwell (Cut) and Mertie White. She was raised on a small family farm. In her early years, she picked cotton with her dad and siblings. Callie and children lived in Natchez, Mississippi, until she met Norman Ryser in 1979 and they married in 1980. They moved to the Spring Creek area where she learned to use a riding lawn mower and loved gardening. She was an amazing Southern cook and her home was always immaculate. Callie loved feeding horses and mules even though she was afraid of them, she would stand behind the fence to make sure they stayed in their own stalls. Norman tried many times to get her to ride and she always refused, even though she sat on a horse one time.
Callie and Norman loved hunting, camping and family get-togethers. On Friday afternoon of a planned camping weekend, Callie would have the camper ready to go when Norman came home from work.
Callie was always ready to take care of anyone who was sick or hurt. Her table was a place where friends and families would get together for coffee many a morning.
Callie was a member of Montrose Christian Church.
Callie is survived by her husband Norman G. Ryser of 41 years of marriage with five stepchildren: Teri (Larry) Reed, Cathy (Gary) Wehmeyer, Christa (Darin) Johnson, Jeffrey (Amanda) Ryser, Jennifer (Ben) Truscott, son-in-law George Ray Franks and daughter-in-law Jenny L. Parker.
Callie had many grandchildren: Kristy Franks Cooley (Tony), Lance Franks (Cindy), Harvey Lane Parker (Kristi) and Terry Hunter Parker (Jenna). Amy (Jamey) Reed, James (Lindsay) Reed, Dustin (Ashley) Reed, Heath (Sara) McCombs, Jesse (Jenna) McCombs, Josh (Stacy) Johnson, Jordan (Mallory) Johnson, Zachary (Lindsey) Johnson, Maranda (Spencer) Ryser, Brianne (Aaron) Brassard, Jacob Ryser, Jeffrey (Carissa) Ronzio, Cole (Jessica) Ronzio, Elijah Truscott.
Plus 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, Ashlynn Cooley and Callie’s namesake Callie Robinson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The Ryser family wants to extend a special appreciation to Scott Keene, Karen Jetley, Pat and Jewel Schottel and Brenda Walsh, Gerald and Cheryl Hammett, Bert and Betty Calhoun, John and MaryAnn Harris for all the love and support they have given to the family over the years. Norman wants to also thank Tandy and Michelle for their help in these last months.
With very special thanks and appreciation to Hope West Hospice doctors, nurses, CNAs and whole staff for the high care of compassion they gave to Callie and her family while she was under their care, especially Andrea and Missy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope West in Montrose, CO at 725 S. 4th St. Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.