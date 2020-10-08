OBITUARY: Calvert 'Cal' Browning

Calvert ‘Cal’ Browning
Calvert “Cal” Browning passed peacefully Oct. 5, 2020. He was 89. In true Cal style he proclaimed, “I have never been sick a day in my life” until the end.
Cal was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Oct. 19, 1930, to Ercel and Mary (Relic) Browning. The family later settled in Masontown, Pennsylvania. Cal enjoyed sports while growing up and excelled in football. He graduated from Masontown High School in 1948. After graduation Cal worked in the coal mines in Pennsylvania, to the oil rigs in Utah and Aerodex in Florida. In 1971 he became a federal coal mine inspector for MSHA. This led Cal, Marsha, Wes and Laura to relocate to Montrose, Colorado, in 1978; Cody was born the next year. Cal continued working for MSHA until his retirement.
Cal enjoyed the outdoors, especially being in the mountains. He spent countless weekends taking his family over mountain passes and teaching them about every mine and ghost town they came across. Cal was a history buff and loved to read. Long before the internet Cal was his kids walking encyclopedia for school reports.
Cal will be remembered for his hilarious, witty sense of humor, his hard work ethic, his generosity that knew no limits but mostly for how much he loved his kids and grandkids. He was the granddad that always had a stick of gum, a $20 bill and a kiss on the cheek. Cals kids and grandkids brought him so much joy and truly lit his face with happiness.
Cal was diagnosed with dementia in 2011 but that did not stop him from living a full life surrounded by family and staying active with lots of walks.
Cal was preceded in death by his beloved son, Cody. His family finds joy and peace knowing their reunion was full of happiness and that our dad is fully healed. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald, Edward, Eldon and Robert, and sister, June.
Cal is survived by his former wife and great friend Marsha; his children, Wes (Jody) Browning, Laura (Lanham) Rattan; his daughter-in-law Lacy Browning; beloved grandchildren, Kendall, Cassidy, Elizabeth, Hannah, Samantha, Zach, Gwyn, Ella, Madeleine and Adelle Browning; his brother; Greg Browning; and sister, Marian Ledoux.
There will be a small family service at a later date.
The family would like to thank Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado, HopeWest Hospice and Crippin Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.