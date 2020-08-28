obit Carl Bivins

December 1, 1939 - August 19, 2020

Carl Gene Bivins passed away on Aug. 19, 1920. He was born in Auburn, California, on Dec. 1, 1939 to Audine Bivins and Eldee Wilkerson Bivins. They moved soon after to Oklahoma, where Carl graduated from Claremore High School and then pursued his passion and talent for music, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He served as band director for several school districts in Oklahoma until retirement.

He was drawn to Colorado mountains and chose Montrose as home. He helped revitalize the Montrose Community Band in 2002 and shared great music with Montrose until 2007.

Carl is survived by two brothers, Sid Bivins and Danny Bivins both of Oklahoma, and many friends.

To honor Carl's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Our thanks to HopeWest for their care and attention to Carl.

