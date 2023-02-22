OBITUARY: Carl Gerhart Schwenk; December 20, 1936 - February 18, 2023

Carl Schwenk, age 86, of Ridgway, Colorado, was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 20, 1936, second son of the late Wayland G. and Elva B. (Gerhart) Schwenk, and was  predeceased by his older brother George in 2017. Carl was a 1954 high school graduate from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, and earned B.S. degrees in both geological and geophysical engineering from Michigan Technological University (Houghton, Michigan).

Mr. Schwenk established a career in natural resources, initially in petroleum engineering and later via underground projects in both a silver and copper mine, found a home in hard rock (igneous) exploration. In 1965 he was hired by Kennecott Copper to perform geophysical evaluations in the Precambrian lithology of the Great Lakes  District and was credited with finding a high grade copper-gold orebody which became  known as the Flambeau Mine of Rusk County, Wisconsin. Carl’s authored account of this discovery was published by both the “Society Of Mining Engineers” and the journal  “Geoscience Wisconsin.”

