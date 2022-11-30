OBITUARY: Carl Gutknecht

I give thanks to many people, starting with my very fine parents raising me in a Christian home, showing and teaching me about character, responsibility, and manners. I have been very fortunate.
I have lived a blessed life, 84 years, with few health issues. Born in February 1938 in Ohio, and living until November 2022 in wonderful Colorado, I am extremely thankful for the teaching career that allowed me free time to enjoy my many outstanding friends and great relatives. I have had much time outdoors – hiking, backpacking, camping and just really soaking in the beauties of nature as set up by God. I have tried to capture that with my photos over the years and have enjoyed sharing that with so many of you.
I have had many long-term friendships with too many people to name, but it has been a blessing to share this journey with so many good people. I also had three great relationships over the years, not quite getting to marriage. Poor thinking on my part. Thanks to God, as well as friends and family, for making my life so blessed.
I do not wish to have a memorial service. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Gutknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone