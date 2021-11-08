Carl Haase passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born on Dec. 11, 1937, in Casper, WY, to Cark Victor and Mabel (Heckelbech) Haase.
Carl grew up in Cedaredge and graduated from Cedaredge High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete and outstanding student (Valedictorian of his class). He briefly attended Colorado School of Mines on scholarship before leaving school to join the Navy.
He was extremely proud of his Naval service, working with the Naval Security Group as a Russian linguist and living in Japan, Germany, and Maryland. While stationed in Japan, he took leave back to Cedaredge and renewed a relationship with his longtime classmate Marlene Wick and proposed to her. They were married in Japan and honeymooned at the base of Mt. Fuji. Their marriage lasted almost 64 years and produced two children, Steve while in Japan and Salynda while in Germany.
After his Navy years ended with a year-long tour in Vietnam in the mid-’60s, he moved his family back to Colorado and his cherished mountains. He attended Western State College to finish his education and received a B.A. in English and an M.A. in History from there.
Carl followed the completion of his education with careers in education as a teacher, coach, counselor, and assistant principal at Delta High School, and as a technical writer in later years.
He and his wife spent most of their retirement years building a house and living on their property in Dove Creek, CO. He resided in Montrose for his last few years to be closer to his two children.
Carl was extremely well read and could teach himself almost anything. He could overhaul a car, build his own house, loved to develop his own photography, tie flies, play musical instruments and more. He particularly enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and skiing in the Colorado mountains.
Carl is survived by his wife (Marlene), 2 children (Steve and Salynda), sister (Margie Boyd), 2 brothers (Don and Gary Haase), 7 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
A small, private service will be held among the family on Grand Mesa. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Haase as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
