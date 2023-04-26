OBITUARY: Carl Joseph Bollinger

Carl Joseph Bollinger, born June 8, 1932, on a farm in Timber Lake, South Dakota, passed away surrounded by family on April 22, 2023, in Puyallup, Washington.
A beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, Carl grew up a “country boy” in South Dakota attending a one room schoolhouse that if asked said, “he had to walk uphill both ways to attend.” Active in football, baseball, basketball, track, glee club and student council, he graduated from Mobridge High in 1951. His first summer job was racing horses as a jockey while he was working in the oil fields.
He joined the Navy after receiving a draft notice and served during the Korean War. He traveled all over the Atlantic on the USS Bennington, USS Lake Champlain and USS Ticonderoga as an E-5 airplane structural mechanic. He was a carpenter in Southern California where he worked for the LA County Art Museum, McDonnell Douglas, and Long Beach General Hospital.
In 1968, he moved to Montrose with his wife, Jan and family and co-owned the Montrose Machine Shop with his father-in-law. In 1971, they moved to Olathe, Colorado, where he owned his own construction company. As a realtor, Carl co-owned All-Area Realty and “flipped” houses with his wife and family until his retirement. Carl lived a full life, filled with stories. Carl and Jan’s joy was watching their 16 children and many grandchildren play sports or participate in any activity.
They traversed the state and spent countless hours sitting in the bleachers. He was known to challenge his children in a race or a card game and was fortunate enough to play softball with all six sons when he was in his 60s.
After losing Jan, he remarried and spent time traveling with his wife, Belinda, throughout the U.S. He was a devout traditional Catholic and founding member of Saint Joseph Traditional Roman Catholic Church in Olathe. He was a kind, generous, humble, and happy man, with just a touch of orneriness in his sense of humor.
Survived by spouse Belinda Trough Bollinger and her four children, Father John Trough, Sister Therese Marie, Lester, and Christina; Carl’s brother, Frank (Karen) Bollinger of Olathe and sister, Elizabeth Witter of California; and sisters-in-law, Fran, Kristie and Michelle Bollinger.
Carl is also survived by his 16 children, 73 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren: Janmarie (Stephen) Pridy of Olathe, Colorado, (grandchildren -Michael, Kate, Jamie, Jason, Ryan, Joseph and Benjamin and 14 great-grandchildren) Karen (Lonnie) Northrup of Olathe, Colorado, (grandchildren – Jessica, Jeremy, Sean and Luke and six great-grandchildren) Joseph (Bridget) Bollinger of Montrose, (grandchildren - Rebecca, Justin, Ashley and two great-grandchildren) Mary (Matt) Appelhanz of Anchor Point, Alaska, (grandchildren - Sarah, Thomas, Adriane, Anthony, Lyndsay, Sebastian, Caleb, Katrina and two great-grandchildren) Jennifer (Sean) Stansberry of Montrose, (grandchildren - Zachary, Morgan and Audrey) Kathleen (Troy) Jole of Montrose, (grandchildren -Samantha, Trenton, Trevor and Tyler and two great- grandchildren) James (Amy) Bollinger of Olathe, (grandchildren - Casey, Amanda, Gabriel, Jonathan, Anastasia, Angelina, Alycia and five great-grandchildren) Patricia (Drayton) Harrison of Bayfield, Colorado, (grandchildren - Brenden, Taylor and Jordyn and four great-grandchildren) Stephanie (Thomas) Godfrey of Parachute, Colorado, (grandchildren - Cynthia, Erica and Andrew) Daniel (Carrie) Bollinger of Palisade, Colorado, (grandchildren - Brent, Alison and Nathan) Mark (Emily) Bollinger of Palisade, (grandchildren - Jacob, Ethan and Reece) Michelle (Scott) Longwell of Eaton, Colorado, (grandchildren - Kristen, Marcus, Brooke and Landon and seven great- grandchildren) Stephen (Anna) Bollinger of Liberty Lake, WA (grandchildren - Fiona, Meghan and Padraig) Amy (Martin) Quigg of Sydney, Australia (grandchildren - Stephen, Sarah, Anna, Emma and Elizabeth) Marie (Brent) Lazarenko of Renton, Washington, (grandchildren -Sophia and Cora) Gregory (Bernadette) Bollinger of Spokane, Washington,(grandchildren - Nicholas, Scott, Derrick, Michael, Samuel, Filomena, Xavier, Carli, Rafael and Joanie)
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, multiple in-laws and many cousins whom he cherished very dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick Bollinger and Elizabeth Schaefer Bollinger; first wife of 53 years, Janet Hiss Bollinger; his “Mom,” Clara Ellei; brothers - Bill Bollinger, Don Bollinger, Pete Bollinger, Dick Bollinger, Bob Bollinger, and Mike Bollinger; grandson, Nickolas Bollinger and great-granddaughter, Michelle McPherson.
Carl will leave quite a legacy in the community. He was loved and respected and will be greatly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, it is asked that you donate in his honor to your local high school athletic department, Holy Guardian Angels School, or St. Joseph Catholic Church building fund in Olathe.
Private funeral Mass and burial. A memorial service to follow at the Olathe High School Gym, May 6 at 1 p.m. for the community to share stories and help the family celebrate his life.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
