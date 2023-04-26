OBITUARY: Carl Joseph Bollinger

Carl Joseph Bollinger, born June 8, 1932, on a farm in Timber Lake, South Dakota, passed away surrounded by family on April 22, 2023, in Puyallup, Washington.

A beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, Carl grew up a “country boy” in South Dakota attending a one room schoolhouse that if asked said, “he had to walk uphill both ways to attend.” Active in football, baseball, basketball, track, glee club and student council, he graduated from Mobridge High in 1951. His first summer job was racing horses as a jockey while he was working in the oil fields.

