OBITUARY: Carl Rite

Carl Rite
Carl Joseph Rite, 85, of Montrose, passed away on the evening of Sept. 14, 2021, at The Denver Hospice in Denver.
Carl was born July 1, 1936, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Lois Rite. At the age of 9, the family moved to Pasadena, California, where Carl graduated from John Muir High School.
Carl served in the Army with a combat engineer battalion in Darmstadt, Germany. Upon his return, he went on to earn degrees in business and philosophy from San Jose State University.
After college, Carl traveled around the U.S., living in New Orleans, St. Louis, Chicago, and Kansas City, where he worked for a telecommunications consulting firm and where he met Sharon Kinnison. They were married in Grandview, Missouri, in March 1969. Right after they married, the couple moved to Denver, where Carl opened a branch office for his firm and began a family. The family lived in Denver for five years, and having previously traveled through the Montrose area, decided to move to the Western Slope. They settled in Olathe in 1974. Carl had a green thumb, and he enjoyed raising produce. He worked for a short time at Louisiana-Pacific. Carl and Sharon were divorced in 1995, but they remained friends and continued to support and help each other.
Carl pursued his love of travel in retirement. Having always wanted to visit Asia, he joined his daughter, who was completing a year of teaching in Japan, and they traveled through Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with a brief stop in Indonesia. He drove through Mexico for an extended period and he lived with his son in Brazil and Argentina. Additionally, Carl toured China, Russia, other Eastern European countries, and Australia. He lived out his remaining years in Montrose.
Carl had a great love and deep knowledge of jazz, with a record collection that numbered in the several hundred. His passion for jazz was contagious and listening to him recall the artists he had met or seen perform live was a front row seat to a trip through a unique period in American musical history.
Carl was a man of steadfast conviction who would freely voice his considered opinions. This could alienate some folks, but his way of standing up to be heard while challenging authority set a strong example of active and engaging citizenship for us to emulate. He was passionate about justice, government, and the law, and spoke eloquently about the U.S. Constitution and our legacy of freedom, liberty, and rights as Americans.
Carl was a lively storyteller and he loved talking about his time in the military, and sharing his opinions on books he had read, which jazz artists everyone had to hear, and the favorite places he’d visited in his travels. He wanted to be helpful and his varied life experiences served him well as he mentored people on truck farming, intricacies of the law, or the proper way to play liar’s poker. Carl will be fondly remembered for his sharp intellect, as well as his generous smile and quick wit.
Carl is survived by his daughter, Justine and Tom King of Denver, Colorado; his son, Jason and Irina Rite of Aurora, Colorado; and grandchildren Tommy King, Jr. of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Gabriella, Isadora, Sophia, Anna, and Alex of Aurora, Colorado.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lois Rite, and two younger brothers, Alan and Jack.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
