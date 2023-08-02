OBITUARY: Carla Jean Giron; March 30, 1939 - July 28, 2023

Carla Jean Giron, 84, of Delta, Colorado, passed away on July 28, 2023, surrounded by family in her home. 

She was born to Mildred Cramer and Robert Bartley on March 30, 1939. Jean was a lifelong resident of Delta.

