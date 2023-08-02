OBITUARY: Carla Jean Giron; March 30, 1939 - July 28, 2023

Carla Jean Giron, 84, of Delta, Colorado, passed away on July 28, 2023, surrounded by family in her home.
She was born to Mildred Cramer and Robert Bartley on March 30, 1939. Jean was a lifelong resident of Delta.
Jean loved life and she made the best of every day. She loved her family dearly, and would help anyone in need, her doors were always open to anyone in need.
She loved babies and animals; her home was once a farm. Her favorite animals were horses, dogs, and wolves. She liked to write heartfelt poetry in her early years and she also liked to read. You could often catch her in the kitchen with the radio on dancing/singing, and cooking.
She loved her old Western shows and WWE.
Many knew Jean to be a carefree, outspoken, and honest woman. She made an impact on so many people's lives, she is a gem that will be truly missed.
Survivors/children: Thomas Short, Susan Harper, Tonya Piele, Tex (Bumper) Piele, Cathy Cox, Cindy Cronk, Vera Martinez.
Grandchildren raised like her own: Danielle Jones, Shawna Towers, David Giron, Jason Lassley, Amanda Giron. She is also survived by numerous other grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Brothers/sisters: Sharon Cook, Mary Jackson, Pauline White, Ruth Lemmond, Rosie Howard, Shawna Teeter, Art White, Jackie Bartley.
Preceded in death: Kids: Silveria (Nina) Giron, Silverio (Nokie) Giron, Samuel Giron; brothers: Jim Williams, ED White, George Cold, Walter Giron, Sam Bartley, Jerry Bartley.
Jean's services will be held at the Delta Municipal Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and a celebration of life reception will follow the graveside service.
To plant a tree in memory of Carla Giron; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone