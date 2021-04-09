OBITUARY: Carla June Clawson

Carla June Clawson
Carla June Clawson was a caring wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world to be with God on April 6, 2021 at the age of 56 after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind a family who will continue to honor her memory by living life to the fullest.
Carla was born to Allan and Carol Heer on April 23, 1964 in Montrose, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Utah and Arizona, graduating high school in 1982 from Phoenix Alhambra High School. She then married her husband, Jeffrey Clawson, on April 25, 1987. Together they had two beautiful children, Cody and Brittany.
They moved back, and have lived in, Montrose for the past 29 years. Carla had a zest for life and had a laugh that was contagious. She saw things in a positive light and radiated that on those around her. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, her children in particular. She would go to the moon for them if they needed her to do so. When she didn’t need to space travel, however, she enjoyed the simpler things in life. Some of her hobbies included: fishing, bowling, adventuring on a side-by-side, playing bingo, and painting.
She was truly a beacon of light. Her cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed not only by those closest to her, but by so many. There is a great loss felt at the Montrose County School District, where Carla enjoyed working for the past several years.
Carla is survived by her husband, Jeff; her mother, Carol; a son, Cody; a daughter, Brittany; a brother, Bruce; a sister, Debbie; and many extended family members.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate Carla’s life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado. Prior to the service, there will be a viewing from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. After the service, there will be a burial at 3 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery.
