Carlton “Tony” was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on June 27, 1950, to Leonard and Mildred McCrary, the youngest of four children.
He was raised initially in Electra, Texas, followed by the family’s moves to Wichita Falls, Pecos, Ozona, and Odessa, Texas, where he graduated from Permian High School, class of 1968. Tony was a hurdler on the Permian track team, and after high school went on to successfully compete for the New Mexico Junior College and the University of North Texas track teams. He graduated from UNT in 1973 with a degree in Physical Education.
Tony worked at starting businesses, including two fitness centers and a restaurant, supplemented during dry spells by sports car repair and restoration. He lived several years in Montrose, and his technical abilities led him to specialize in writing patent applications for a local attorney.
Tony was a man of many interests, including physical fitness, working on cars, and collecting wild mushrooms in the mountains of Southwest Colorado with his two sons, for sale to local restaurants.
Tony will be missed by surviving brothers Tom and Mike, brother-in-law Doug Bell, nieces and nephew, and his four children: Glisten and Sharla of California, Dallas of Colorado, and Leighton of Tennessee.
Tony was cremated and his remains spread in the mountains of Southwestern Colorado that he loved so much.
