Carmen Geraldine Petersen
Carmen Geraldine Petersen passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021 at The Homestead assisted living center in Montrose, Colorado. She was born on June 4, 1927 in East St. Louis, Illinois to John Philip Sawyer and Martha Magdeline Pokorney. Living through the Great Depression, her family spent time in Illinois and Tennessee before finally settling in Southern California. There, Carmen graduated from Huntington Park High School, and went on to attend Occidental College and UC Santa Barbara.
By that time World War II was winding down and she had begun corresponding with Glenn Brigham Anderson, a sailor in the U.S. Navy. When he was discharged they married and eventually had two sons: Glenn in 1952 and David in 1958. Raised in the Catholic Church, Carmen was later baptized a latter-day saint. She served in various church organizations including Young Women, Relief Society, and in many different teaching roles.
One of Carmen’s greatest loves was teaching, a career which spanned most of her life. She taught elementary school in Blackfoot, Idaho. Then when she and Glenn moved back to California she taught at the Woodworth School. She also taught at Rita Blair private school, a job she was delighted to share for many years with her younger sister, Rita Russell.
After Glenn died in 1973, Carmen married Donald Fred Petersen on May 25, 1979. She moved with him to Colorado, trading big city California life for the quiet charm of Nucla, where she again taught school. Don died in 1996, and Carmen bought a home in Montrose. Her younger son Dave passed away in 2011.
Carmen is survived by her son Glenn Anderson (Kathy) of Woodland Hills, Utah; daughter-in-law Sandy Beach Luker (Allen) of Taylorsville , Utah; stepdaughter Cindy Reiva (Stan) of Redvale, Colorado; stepson Richard Petersen of Redvale, Colorado; and stepdaughter Dawn Adams of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She leaves behind 28 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Carmen’s funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mount Sneffels Ward, located at 21028 Uncompahgre Road, Montrose, Colorado. A viewing will immediately precede the service from 12-2 p.m. Interment will be at the Grand View Cemetery under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
