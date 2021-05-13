Carol A. Martin
Carol A. Martin, 74, of Cheyenne passed away May 3, 2021, at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 9, 1946 in Montrose, Colorado. She married Danny Martin on Jan. 26, 1968. Carol was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She was employed as a dispatcher for cable television companies for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Martin in 1998; mother, Juanita Salaz in 2000; brothers, Terry Lucero in 1981 and John Cisneros in 1998.
She is survived by her children, Keith (Sarah) Martin of Monument, Colorado and Dani (Rich) Sullivan of Cheyenne; and a grandson, Joseph Davitt.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
