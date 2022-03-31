OBITUARY: Carol Ann (Shelly) Ray; December 16, 1933 – March 27, 2022

On Dec. 16, 1933, Carol Ann (Shelly) Ray was born to Robert and Belle (Reed) Shelly at Kim, Colorado.
A resident of Montrose since 1951, Carol was the fourth of five living children, and the last survivor of her sisters and brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Robert Gene Shelly, Vivian (Shelly) Berry, Ruth (Shelly) Stone, Joe Shelly, Zelma (Shelly) Krohn, and husband Emory Ray.
Carol married Emory Ray in 1959. At the time of his passing the couple had been married almost 54 years. Emory, a sawmiller by trade, owned a portable sawmill which he set up in Placerville, Montrose, and on the Little Cimarron. Today the Ray Sawmill in Montrose is a fourth-generation business.
Following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, Carol (88) passed away peacefully on March 27, 2022, with her family by her side. Survivors include Carol’s son, Taylor Joe Ray, as well as stepchildren Sheila Menzel and Jim Ray, all of Montrose. There are seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Christian since the age of 13, Carol had been active in church and served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School (VBS) teacher, she participated in women’s groups, and helped in the kitchen to serve funeral dinners. For many years Carol was a member of Montrose Christian Church; her current membership was with Christ’s Church of the Valley.
Carol’s memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, 802 E. Main St., Montrose, CO 81401.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in the name of Carol Ann Ray to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
