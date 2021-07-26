Carol Lynn Kline passed away on July 22, 2021 at the age of 79 in the loving care of the staff at the Montage Creek Senior Living Center.
Carol was born on February 20, 1942 to Ted and Pauline (Anders) Cooper. She married Larry Flowers on February 22, 1959 and the couple had two sons, Joey and Jamie. The marriage ended in divorce.
Carol worked for many years at the Montrose Memorial Hospital. Carol enjoyed her job at the hospital and made many lifelong friends while working there.
On July 2, 1983, Carol married Gary Kline and they moved to Arizona and spent many wonderful years there together as husband and wife. Carol had a green thumb and it showed with her beautiful yard and flower beds. She also loved her cats Puff and Red. They brought so much joy to Carol and were great companions for her.
Carol was also very talented and made beautiful crafts throughout the years and shared these with numerous family and friends. Carol was a character and was known to pull some pranks on anyone that gave her an opportunity. Her jokes and her wonderful laugh will be missed by many.
When Carols memory started failing, Gary was her main caregiver. His love, care and patience will always be remembered and appreciated by her family and friends.
After Gary’s death, she came to live with Joey and Diana. With the help of her granddaughter, Misty, the three of them provided loving care for Carol. Eventually, Carol went to live at the Montage Creek Senior Living Center where they continued her loving care until her passing.
Carol will be lovingly remembered by her son Joey (Diana) Flowers. Her grandchildren, Dustin Flowers and Misty Kies, as well as numerous family members and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her infant son, Jamie, her brother Jerry, her parents Ted and Pauline Cooper and her husband, Gary Kline.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. Both the celebration of life and the viewing will be held at Crippin Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.