Carole Joanne (Adams) Rice
September 14, 1933 - May 1, 2020
Carole Joanne Rice (Adams) passed away on May 1, 2020 at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado.
Carole was born in Vici, Oklahoma on Sept. 14, 1933 to Elmer and Elise Adams. Her family moved to Uravan, Colorado in 1942 and then to Grand Junction in 1944. In 1953, Carole married Arthur Rice. In 1960, they moved to Montrose where they started, owned and operated Art’s Mobile Homes. After almost 40 years they would retire together and eventually settle down in Arthur’s hometown of Norwood Colorado.
Carole is survived by her son Walt Rice (Bonnie Rice); grandson Brad; granddaughters Kim and Becky; seven great-grandchildren; her brother Jim and sister Jean. Waiting for Carole at the gates of heaven were her husband Arthur, daughter Debbie, granddaughter Buffy and brother John.
There was nothing Carole loved more than her family. She could make everything better with just a few words. She was always there and always answered the phone. She knew how to make every holiday magical and every get together unforgettable. Her garden and her rose bushes bloomed with every color of the rainbow. Her life was only complete if there was a pet in her home. Carole loved to bake and spoiled her grandkids with the best Santa cookies ever made. Carole was the matriarch of our family and truly carried the role with pride and dignity. The family will have a private celebration of life later this year.
